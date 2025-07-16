Libertyville police warning residents after string of vehicle burglaries

String of vehicle burglaries prompts warning in Libertyville

String of vehicle burglaries prompts warning in Libertyville

Police in Libertyville are warning residents to lock their cars after several vehicle burglaries were reported early Friday morning.

Police said thieves took purses and credit cards from some of the cars, but the majority were just broken into. Two of the vehicles were reported stolen and later found nearby.

All of the vehicles targeted were left unlocked overnight.

The vehicle burglaries took place at the following locations:

500 block of Hampton Terrace

600 block of Downing Place

700 block of Seventh Avenue

800 block of Liberty Bell Lane

600 block of Valley Park Drive

1000 block of Michaels Lane

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Libertyville Police Department's Investigations Division at 847-362-8310.