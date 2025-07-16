Watch CBS News
Local News

Libertyville police warning residents after string of vehicle burglaries

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

String of vehicle burglaries prompts warning in Libertyville
String of vehicle burglaries prompts warning in Libertyville 00:26

Police in Libertyville are warning residents to lock their cars after several vehicle burglaries were reported early Friday morning. 

Police said thieves took purses and credit cards from some of the cars, but the majority were just broken into. Two of the vehicles were reported stolen and later found nearby. 

All of the vehicles targeted were left unlocked overnight. 

The vehicle burglaries took place at the following locations: 

  • 500 block of Hampton Terrace
  • 600 block of Downing Place
  • 700 block of Seventh Avenue
  • 800 block of Liberty Bell Lane
  • 600 block of Valley Park Drive
  • 1000 block of Michaels Lane 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Libertyville Police Department's Investigations Division at 847-362-8310. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.