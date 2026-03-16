Parents call for firing of Libertyville high school teacher after lawsuit alleges sexual misconduct
Parents in Libertyville called for a high school special education teacher to be fired after a lawsuit was filed against District 128.
Parents addressed the school board at a meeting on Monday night, saying the administration and board overlooked prior arrests and background checks and allowed him to stay employed at the school.
The lawsuit alleges the teacher engaged in grooming, sexual assault, and abuse against a 15-year-old student who was diagnosed with Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities, dating back to fall 2024.
"This is not about personality or disagreement. It is about governance, legal compliance, and the district's obligation to protect students," said parent Jeanette Higham.
The district said in a statement:
Community High School District 128 is aware of the lawsuit involving the District. Because the matter contains claims related to a student and school personnel, the District cannot disclose details under federal and State law confidentiality requirements. The District also refrains from commenting on pending litigation. The District is following all required laws and procedures. The District's priority remains providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. We will share additional information if and when it becomes appropriate to do so.