Parents call for firing of Libertyville high school teacher after lawsuit alleges sexual misconduct

Parents in Libertyville called for a high school special education teacher to be fired after a lawsuit was filed against District 128.

Parents addressed the school board at a meeting on Monday night, saying the administration and board overlooked prior arrests and background checks and allowed him to stay employed at the school.

The lawsuit alleges the teacher engaged in grooming, sexual assault, and abuse against a 15-year-old student who was diagnosed with Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities, dating back to fall 2024.

"This is not about personality or disagreement. It is about governance, legal compliance, and the district's obligation to protect students," said parent Jeanette Higham.

The district said in a statement: