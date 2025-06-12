Outside LGBTQ+ Pride night at Wrigley Field, dads play catch with people in need of connection

The Chicago Cubs celebrated Pride Month at Wrigley Field Thursday evening as they started a homestand with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Outside the ballpark, a group of dads made it their mission to make sure every member of the LGBTQ+ community felt included. It all started with a game of catch.

The four dads — Kevin Cohen, John Piermatteo, Kevin Schultz, and Dan Seltzer — set up at Gallagher Way right along side Wrigley Field Thursday evening. Words of encouragement and a meaningful hug were also offered to anyone who joined them in playing catch.

The dads are all part of the nonprofit Play Catch with a Dad, and they came out to make the day of anyone with whom they shared a pass at the Cubs annual Pride Celebration. The organization was founded with in response to the tragic reality that many LGBTQ+ people have come out to their parents, only for their parents to withdraw or even reject them.

"So many people in this community didn't have the support, or lost the support of a father when they were younger or when they came out," said Piermatteo.

Each of the fathers have their own kids back home.

"Two of them are out and queer, and I know how difficult it can be a journey for lots of people," said Schultz.

Piermatteo started Play Catch with a Dad at a 2019 event in York, Pennsylvania. He said people ignored him and his sign until one girl came up and asked him to play.

"Within two throws, she was just openly weeping," Piermatteo said, "and I was weeping, because I was there for her."

It is that kind of emotion Piermatteo said he sees others evoke at each event as he travels across the country.

"And never in a million years did I dream we would be a Wrigley Field in 2025 for Pride night," Piermatteo said.

For Marlie Perkins, it is a concept with which she connects.

"When I first walked up and saw this, I was like standing with my girlfriend and my friends, and I started crying," Perkins said, "because I was like, 'That's so cute.' Like, it's just like really cute for like people who need it!"

"I think it goes a long ways, you know?" added Zach Williams. "When was the last time you had a hug from your dad?"

The dads say just the words that many who come across them need.

"We hold them tight and say, 'You're a great kid,'" said Piermatteo, "and boy, everyone just wants to hear that sometimes, don't they?"

For one night, each of the four dads are everyone's dads at the Cubs game — giving them the support they need to keep going.

The Pride Celebration at Wrigley also included art, apparel, and food and drinks from LGBTQ+ owned and friendly businesses. Also part of the event were a DJ set performed by DJ Lee Michaels, a photobooth, and a face-painting "glam station."

Inside the ballpark, the Windy City Gay Chorus and Treble Quire from the Windy City Performing Arts sang the national anthem. Babett Peter and Ella Masar from the Chicago Stars FC soccer team threw out the ceremonial first pitch.