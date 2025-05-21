Free educational program "Let Me Fail" helps kids and parents learn from failure

"Let Me Fail," a free education program, helps kids practice failure, learn from it and embrace it, while teaching parents to allow it as well.

Created by Lowey Bundy, the program addresses the feeling that failure is a bad thing, and how many grow up avoiding or even fearing it.

Bundy, a mother and children's book author, wants to change that view. She was joined by Alicia Wiechert, a teacher at Romona Elementary School in Wilmette, Illinois, who has used the program with students.

They told CBS Chicago about how the idea for the program came about, what the lessons entail and what they want students to take from it, and how Wiechert's students responded.

The program is aimed at kids in grades three through eight. To learn more about it and access the free lessons and activities, visit letmefail.org.