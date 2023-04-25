Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to tanker fire at Lemont chemical facility

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters are responding to a tanker fire at a chemical facility in unincorporated Lemont in the southwest suburbs.

The Lemont Fire Protection District confirmed it is responding to an "active incident" involving a tanker fire near 127th and New Avenue.

Romeoville Police said they were assisting Will County officials with traffic control in the area. Northbound New Avenue and High Road both have been closed at 135th Street, and drivers should use Route 53 as an alternative.

This is a developing story.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 10:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

