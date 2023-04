Explosion at petroleum plant near Lemont leaves person dead At least one person is dead in an explosion and fire at a petroleum plant in unincorporated Lemont in the southwest suburbs. Around 9:30 a.m., there was an explosion at the Seneca Petroleum plant at 12640 New Ave. in unincorporated Lemont, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. An asphalt tank on the property apparently exploded, according to the sheriff's office.