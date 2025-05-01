3 Chicago area hospitals highlighted in Leapfrog Group semiannual safety grades

Three Chicago area hospitals really made the grade when it comes to patient safety.

The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit hospital watchdog, measures how well hospitals protect patients from medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

In its Spring 2025 hospital grades, Leapfrog said its latest data showed one in eight hospitals nationwide sustained an A grade for more than two years.

The group highlighted 11 hospitals that earned an A for the last 13 years, including three in the Chicago area. Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, and University of Chicago Medical Center made that elite group.

A total of 13 Chicago area hospitals have received A grades for five or more grading rounds, earning them designations as "Straight A" hospitals.

"All hospitals should be proud to earn an 'A,' but they should not rest on that laurel. Patient safety is a relentless, never-ending quest to put patients first," Leapfrog Group president and CEO Leah Binder said in a statement. "That's why Leapfrog is highlighting the hospitals across the U.S. that have earned Straight A's for over two years. Sustaining an A over multiple years reflects a deep-rooted commitment to patient safety."

Of the 69 hospitals in the Chicago area graded by Leapfrog, 25 received As, 16 received Bs, 21 received Cs, and 7 received Ds.