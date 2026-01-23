83-year-old lawyer arrested in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, for fraud, money laundering and theft in Florida

An elderly lawyer was arrested at his home in Buffalo Grove and charged with fraud, money laundering in theft for allegedly stealing funds from the city of Tallahassee, Florida.

Tallahassee police said the case dates back to 2024. They said their investigation uncovered a "network of coordinated deceit that digitally crossed state and international bounds in an attempt to thwart law enforcement authorities."

Richard N. Golding, 83, is charged with two counts of wire fraud, money laundering, grand theft and attempted grand theft. Tallahassee police said he participated in receiving $2.35 million in stolen city funds and then facilitated the transfer of those funds to a bank in Mexico, allegedly for an "unidentified criminal network."

Golding was arrested at his Buffalo Grove home Thursday and booked into Cook County Jail.

Tallahassee police said they have recovered $1.4 million of the dollars Golding allegedly stole.