Lawndale Christian Legal Center opening new restorative justice hub on Chicago's West Side

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

A new center on Chicago's West Side is helping young men who are on probation live better lives.

The $22.5 million Dr. Dennis Deer Community Justice Center, the second location for the nonprofit Lawndale Christian Legal Center, opened Tuesday in North Lawndale at 14th and Keeler.

The goal is to promote safer communities by helping young men who have been sentenced to probation find jobs, housing, and health care.

Organizers said they want to address the root causes of the arrest-to-jail cycle.

"We learned that people can go from opposition to friends when they live together community. The street conflict is reduced or entirely eliminated when you simply bring young people together, support their goals, and encourage them to support one another in their goals," said Cliff Nellis, President and CEO of Lawndale Christian Legal Center.

The center, named after former Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer, has 20 free apartments, a workforce development lab, fitness room, kitchen, and dining hall.

There also is a peace room for restorative justice circles and therapy rooms for mental health treatment.

