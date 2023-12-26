Chicago shooting: man critically wounded during Lawndale armed robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said two men were in the 2200 block of South Hamlin Avenue around 7:10 a.m., when four armed men got out of a white SUV and demanded their property.

One of the victims complied, but after taking his property, one of the robbers started shooting, hitting one of the victims.

The robbers then got back in the SUV and fled the scene.

A 37-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, with gunshot wounds throughout his body.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Four detectives were investigating.