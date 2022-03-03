Laundromat robbed for second time in a week in Montclair neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our nonstop news crew was on the scene of a robbery overnight at a laundromat.
This happened on Belmont near Rutherford in the Montclair neighborhood.
The thief can be seen on surveillance video throwing a rock to shatter the front door glass of the laundromat.
The manager says the thief who broke in got away with about $10 in quarters. He believes it's the same person who robbed them last week and stole $500.
