Man charged with sexual assault and trespassing in Oswego, Illinois

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with a sexual assault during a break-in eight months ago in southwest suburban Oswego.

Larry E. Foster, 31, of Lisle, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal trespassing, according to Oswego police.

Police said, on March 16, a man entered a victim's home in Oswego and sexually assaulted them.

The attacker left before police showed up, but surveillance video recorded him inside the home.

Detectives released surveillance images to the public, hoping to identify the attacker, but got no leads. However, forensic evidence recovered at the scene later identified Foster as a suspect, and further investigation determined Foster and the victim knew each other.

A Kendall County judge issued an arrest warrant for Foster on Friday, and he was arrested on Saturday at his home in Lisle.

Court information for Foster was not immediately available.

