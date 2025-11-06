Residents asked to stay clear of large police presence in Wheeling, Illinois

A large police presence amassed Thursday afternoon in the northwest Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois.

The Wheeling police and fire departments reported a large police presence in the area of Capitol Drive, and advised people to stay clear of the area.

CBS News Chicago spoke with an employee of MainStay Suites Northbrook Wheeling on Capitol Drive who said their guests are being told to stay in their rooms for the duration of the police activity.

Police did not specify the reason for the large presence, and said further information would follow when available.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.