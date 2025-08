Large response by police, firefighters in Wood Dale, Illinois

Large response by police, firefighters in Wood Dale, Illinois

Large response by police, firefighters in Wood Dale, Illinois

A large police and fire department response was called to a pond in the northwest Chicago suburb of Wood Dale Tuesday evening.

The focus of the search was a pond across from the Wood Dale Public Library, at 520 N. Wood Dale Rd.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to fire officials to find out what they are looking for. Police scanner reports suggest it was a water rescue.