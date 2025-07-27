Large emergency response called to Chicago's Montrose Beach

A large emergency response was called to Montrose Beach on Chicago's north lakefront Sunday evening.

Police and fire officials as of Sunday night had not confirmed what was happening. But there were reports of a person missing in the water.

The response included boats in the water, a helicopter in the air, and ATVs in the sand.

Police and fire department crews cleared the scene just before 10 p.m. It was not immediately learned why.

Police have not said whether anyone was actually missing.

Further details were not immediately available.