One person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in Lansing

LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue.

One person's body was found, but further details were not immediately learned.