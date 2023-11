CHICAGO (CBS)-- A major crash involving a car and a semi-truck shut down multiple lanes on northbound I-294 Thursday morning.

CBS 2's Kris Habermel said a driver involved in the crash was pinned in the wreckage. The driver has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

All NB 294 lanes have been reopened at I-55 after extrication operations were completed and a patient was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Wreckage remains in place on both shoulders, so expect tremendous delays along the NB Tri-State. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/lqlGpK89cu — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) November 30, 2023

Lanes have reopened but delays are expected.