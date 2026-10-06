Workers at 6 Chicago area nursing homes plan to go on strike amid contract talks

Workers at six Chicago and suburban nursing homes plan to go on strike in 10 days as they continue to fight for better pay.

SEIU Healthcare Illinois, which represents Landmark nursing home staff, said they have been unable to reach an agreement on a fair contract.

The union said workers at six Landmark nursing homes – Momence Meadows, Landmark of Lincoln Park, Landmark of Itasca, Landmark of Oak Lawn, Landmark at 95th, and Landmark of Cicero – make below-industry-standard wages.

"Below-industry-standard pay makes it harder to retain experienced caregivers and recruit new workers, contributing to staffing instability that directly affects the continuity of care residents depend on," the union said in a statement.

According to the union, more than 120 nursing homes pay their union staff significantly higher wages than Landmark workers.

The Landmark nursing home workers plan to go on strike beginning at 6 a.m. on Oct. 16 if they don't reach a contract agreement by then.

"Workers remain hopeful that management will do the right thing and settle a fair contract that addresses their longstanding concerns about below-industry-standard wages and its impact on staffing levels. However, they know that if management fails to meet these basic demands, they will have no choice but to go on an Unfair Labor Practice strike," the union said.

SAK Healthcare, the parent company of the Landmark nursing homes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.