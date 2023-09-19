4 people robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Lakeview, Uptown, Belmont Cragin

At least 4 armed robberies reported on north, northwest side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people were robbed at gunpoint on the north and northwest sides within minutes.

Police have not said if any of these crimes are connected but they are all very similar in nature and took place late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The armed robberies took place in Lakeview, Uptown and Belmont Cragin.

In each case, a man was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by three men getting out of a black SUV or a black sedan.

The suspects took cell phones and wallets and in one case, a victim's groceries.

No injuries were reported

No arrests have been made.