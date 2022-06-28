'A little chaotic': Lakeview residents concerned about recent violence in neighborhood where 3 people were stabbed

Lakeview residents concerned about recent violence in neighborhood where 3 people were stabbed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police vehicle was damaged during another night of teens gathering in lakeview, near Belmont and Sheffield.

The chaos comes a day after three people were stabbed. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray talked to residents and businesses about the violence.

The crowd was jumping on CTA buses, jumping on cars that were parked in the area and smashing a patrol car window. Residents and businesses said the increase in chaos has grown and there needs to be a change.

Large crowds in Lakeview drew police to the area of Belmont and Sheffield Tuesday morning. Teens are seen dancing on cars and buses and even arguing with officers who ordered the crowd to leave.

"There's always crime around, but I feel like lately it's a little bit more aggressive."

Early Monday morning, a woman was arrested after stabbing three people during a fight near that same intersection, right outside of Erin Hubbard's salon.

"I just want to make sure my employees and the staff and customers are safe," Hubbard said.

Residents who live in the area say the increase in chaos is concerning.

"In the past week, it's been a little chaotic. It's kind of rough to see because I know there are a lot of families that are around here too," said resident Mike McGrath.

Both incidents happened just feet away from the office of Ald. Tom Tunney (44th.) Last week, the alderman wrote a letter asking for more police for pride weekend.

Now he's saying in a statement, "Monday night's crowds were unexpected. The Alderman has a call into the Superintendent to try and learn more about the situation last night."

One resident said she'll take extra precaution.

"I used to have my music on blast, but now I just keep one on, make sure I listen to my surroundings," said Lakeview resident Jasmine Almanza.

No one was arrested or injured in Tuesday's incident.