2 armed carjackings reported in Lakeview blocks apart
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A group of armed carjackers targeted drivers on the North Side early Monday morning.
Around 2:20 a.m., an 18-year-old was carjacked at gunpoint in the 3200 block of North Ashland Avenue. The victim said two men got out of a black Jeep, pointed a gun and demanded the keys to his black Honda Civic.
He said the offenders were followed by a black Jeep as the drove away in his car.
Then around 3:45 a.m., three men got out of a black sedan and approached as a man and woman parked their vehicle in the 4000 block of Ashland Avenue. One of the offenders pointed a gun at the victims and demanded the keys.
The offenders fled in a red Dodge Charger with the black sedan trailing behind.
No arrests have been made.
