Lake effect snow prompts winter storm warning for Northwest Indiana on Thursday

Lake effect snow will impact areas in Northwest Indiana on Thursday.

A potent lake effect snow event will continue throughout the morning with a dominant band producing very heavy snowfall mainly east of Porter County.

Winter Storm Warnings are posted for hazardous travel with a snow rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Strong north to northeast winds will cause blowing snow and localized whiteout conditions, especially near Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning through noon for Porter County.

La Porte High School moved to e-learning on Thursday due to the winter storm warning in effect.

Another quick-hitting system Thursday night will bring 1 to 2 inches of snow, followed by a brief milder period Friday before an arctic front ushers in a much colder, active pattern.

Periodic snow chances, gusty winds, and potentially bitter cold lasts through next week.