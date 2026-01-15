Watch CBS News
Lake effect snow prompts winter storm warning for Northwest Indiana on Thursday

By
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Lake effect snow will impact areas in Northwest Indiana on Thursday.

A potent lake effect snow event will continue throughout the morning with a dominant band producing very heavy snowfall mainly east of Porter County. 

Winter Storm Warnings are posted for hazardous travel with a snow rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Strong north to northeast winds will cause blowing snow and localized whiteout conditions, especially near Lake Michigan. 

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning through noon for Porter County. 

La Porte High School moved to e-learning on Thursday due to the winter storm warning in effect.   

Another quick-hitting system Thursday night will bring 1 to 2 inches of snow, followed by a brief milder period Friday before an arctic front ushers in a much colder, active pattern. 

Periodic snow chances, gusty winds, and potentially bitter cold lasts through next week.  

