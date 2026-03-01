Lake County, Illinois, warns of scam targeting owners of lost pets

Officials in Lake County, Illinois, have issued a warning to watch out for scammers targeting people who have lost their pets.

The Lake County Health Department said people impersonating talk Lake County Animal Care and Control have been contacting people and claiming that their lost pets have been found. The scammer then either says payment is required to get the pet back, or claims that they need money because the pet has suffered severe, life-threatening injuries that require emergency surgery.

The scammers go on to threaten the people they contact, demanding a large sum of money and saying they may let the pet go or even put the animal down if it is not received.

The Lake County Health Department emphasized that it will never contact anyone through social media, make threats about a pet or excuses as to why an owner can't see a pet, or pressure anyone for money or sensitive information — especially through a call or message.

Anyone who receives such a call or message is advised to verify the claim by contacting the organization the caller claims to represent, and doing so from a publicly listed number, not the number the caller used.

Anyone who believes they were targeted by a scam is also advised to to call their local police department.