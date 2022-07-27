Lake County Fair opens Wednesday in Grayslake

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time for a little fun at the fair.

The Lake County Fair opened Wednesday with carnival rides, pig races and petting zoos. And what's a fair without food, like funnel cakes and roasted corn.

It's the 93rd year for the event, which runs though Sunday at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids and include admission to the demolition derby, the monster trucks and much more.

