Small dog believed dead after being snatched by coyote in Lake Bluff, Illinois

A dog was presumed dead after a coyote snatched it from a yard and carried it into the woods on Thursday afternoon in north suburban Lake Bluff.

Village officials said the coyote grabbed a small dog from a yard in the Tangley Oaks subdivision.

Police were unable to locate the dog after searching the area, and authorities believe the dog died as a result of the attack.

Village officials said they believe it is the first incident of its kind in Lake Bluff.

Officials said that coyotes are a natural part of the area, and seeing one is not necessarily a threat to people or pets, but warned people with small pets should take precautions, such as keeping them under supervision when outdoors, even in fenced yards.

They also offered the following tips if you see a coyote: