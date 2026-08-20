Small dog believed dead after being snatched by coyote in Lake Bluff, Illinois
A dog was presumed dead after a coyote snatched it from a yard and carried it into the woods on Thursday afternoon in north suburban Lake Bluff.
Village officials said the coyote grabbed a small dog from a yard in the Tangley Oaks subdivision.
Police were unable to locate the dog after searching the area, and authorities believe the dog died as a result of the attack.
Village officials said they believe it is the first incident of its kind in Lake Bluff.
Officials said that coyotes are a natural part of the area, and seeing one is not necessarily a threat to people or pets, but warned people with small pets should take precautions, such as keeping them under supervision when outdoors, even in fenced yards.
They also offered the following tips if you see a coyote:
- If you encounter a coyote, do not run. Stand tall, make yourself appear larger, yell, clap your hands, wave your arms, or use a whistle or other noise-making device.
- If the coyote moves away but stops and looks back, continue making noise and appearing large until it leaves the area.
- Never intentionally feed coyotes, and remove outdoor food sources that may attract coyotes or their prey.
- If a coyote behaves aggressively or poses an immediate threat to people, move to a safe location and call 911.