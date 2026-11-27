While they're still the most famous Chicago Bears fans, there are many different types of orange-and-blue supporters.

One group, however, may be the most likeable you'll come to meet.

The spread is set, with orange and blue decor found not only on the walls but around the necks and wrists of a special group of Bears fans. In the back of the room, special reserved seats.

All you'll come to find in the den of the Lady Bears Chicago — a passionate group of ladies who share a profound love for the players.

"We see the physique of everyone — I mean, we're not dead, come on now," said Lynn Barron.

And this legendary organization.

"It got started when I got married to my husband in 1983, and during sports time I was losing him," said Donna Cole-Scott.

When it was time to "Bear Down," Cole-Scott's husband would head into his own den alone.

"I said, 'Girl, you better figure out something, otherwise you're going to lose your husband during sports season,'" she said.

The love for her husband eventually turned into a true love for her Bears.

"He passed away in 2013, and I was missing the game, and my kids said, ' Why don't you get together with some of your lady friends to watch the game.'"

And that's how the Lady Bears came to be, with 16 ladies being a part of the organization. Even their young ones, who they call their legacies, have joined the den.

"And they came in, and they bring the new wave — they teach us how to use social media," Cole-Scott said.

Which is needed as the Lady Bears take those road games. This season, they were part of the Chicago takeover in Atlanta, when the Bears beat the Falcons.

"I don't care where we go, they manage to find us, and everyone wants to record something with the Lady Bears. I guess it's just our energy," Cole-Scott said.

When you're in the Lady Bears' den, the energy is unmatched — calling plays and celebrating with every touchdown.

"We are all about energy, fun, and community," Barron said.

While the Bears bring them together, it's much bigger than just the game. These ladies are like sisters.

"We pray for one another. We're sensitive to one another's needs. It's a few widows in the group. It's a few married people and a lot of singles in the group. We are nurturing," Cole-Scott said.

With all they give on game day, the Lady Bears give just as much back to the community. Each year, they pick a group to sponsor and do things in the community to give back.

All of this because of a desire to once spend time with one's husband. It's grown into genuine love of the Bears and a love stretching even further.

"It's all about love, and it's about giving," Cole-Scott said.

Even on this holiday when families gather for a feast and thanks, the faithful group came together because in the end, they're a family.

When it comes to the Bears and their Super Bowl chances, the ladies are willing to travel out west.

"We're saving, but we could use or need a little help, but we're saving," Barron said.

Saving and supporting their Bears through loving friendships.