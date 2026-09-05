Labor Day weekend festivities underway in Chicago with focus on safety

Chicagoans are packing street festivals, barbecues and other events this Labor Day weekend, marking the unofficial end of summer.

City leaders hope the holiday also continues the downward trend in the number of violent incidents. Officials and city leaders say these events are cornerstones to make sure people can celebrate Labor Day safely.

On the city's Southeast Side, the Chicago Labor Day Parade brought out floats, music and sweet treats to mark the holiday.

"It's a beautiful day for labor," said Al Sacramento with Liuna Local 1092.

"It's awesome, it's a great time, it's good to be out here to support our unions, so I'm with Local Union 2, Chicago firefighters. This is amazing," said Kevin Merchant.

The extended holiday weekend comes at a time when the city of Chicago has recorded historic lows for summer violence, despite recent high-profile incidents.

"It's a celebration. I'm calling on all of Chicago to do it safely," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Johnson, while visiting multiple events on Saturday, hopes the weekend is free of violence.

"Labor Day weekend, the Boricua Festival, I mean these are all incredible moments for our city," he said.

Fiesta Boricua is just one of the opportunities for people to enjoy the holiday weekend.

"We just came out to enjoy the weather and to enjoy what's happening out here," said Jennifer Torres.

"We have the best of ourselves right on this corridor. Our culinary experiences, our drinks, our culture, our music, our people and so people are going to have a blast," said Ald. Jesse Fuentes (26th Ward).

Ald. Fuentes and City Clerk Anna Valencia tout public safety efforts to keep events safe as well as help continue the decrease in violence.

"We work really hard with the Chicago Police Department, both the 12th and 14th district, as well as our violence prevention organizations. We plan well in advance," Fuentes said.

"Historically, our numbers are down for violent crimes," Valencia said. "We're trending in the right direction and it's all about being a community"

As events continue throughout the weekend, the Office of Emergency Management encourages people to take public transportation, as there are several road closures and high traffic expected through the weekend.

Violence Interrupters will also be out on the city's West Side during the holiday weekend. The group's president says they will hit hot spots to try to prevent shootings and spread the message of peace and goodwill.