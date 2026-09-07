Chicagoans, visitors enjoy last day of Labor Day weekend, beach swim season

People around the city are enjoying the last day of the Labor Day weekend, which means it's the final day of the season at the beaches.

Many people flocked to the lakefront to take advantage of the holiday by not working and spending time with family, friends, or coworkers at 31st Street Beach.

That's the goal of most people, including Michael Demperwolf, visiting from St. Louis with his daughter and grandson.

"We just wanted to check out the water, get our feet wet and just have a good time in the sunshine. It's beautiful," he said. "Right now we're here at the beach and then we plan to do some shopping later. Get some lunch ... maybe get a Chicago pizza."

They're just some who were soaking in the rays of sunshine and firing up the grill.

It's not just Labor Day, but it's also both Max Thomas's and Jillian Ebanks' birthdays.

"We wanted to do a joint party to celebrate our birthday weekend and we're inviting a lot of friends. We have a lot of mutual friends because we work together," Ebanks said.

Another group came to celebrate their first company picnic at the beach.

"Just interacting with Chicagoans. Also being down here on Pier 31, another Black-owned business, you know what I mean? So we're able to support them and doing it Chicago style. There's nothing like Chicago in the summertime," said Hanae Mauldin.

Demperwolf says he's a tool maker by trade and that Labor Day is important to him.

"Today is a day to reflect and celebrate what all the hard work of all the men and women of this country have been able to give to this country."

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, meaning swim season at Chicago's beaches will wrap up by 7 p.m. on Monday and lifeguards will not be on duty.

Thomas says since we're expecting more nice days in the future, it's a little concerning.

"Definitely in terms of rip tides and things like that, absolutely, but for us, we're very much just dip in and dip out."

Since lifeguards won't be on duty starting Tuesday, the park district strongly discourages anyone from swimming.

For those still looking to go for a swim, some Chicago Park District indoor pools will remain open through Sept. 20.