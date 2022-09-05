Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler & Breezy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Labor Day starts off gloomy, but the clouds clear out by afternoon as temperatures reach the 70s.

CBS News Chicago

A random shower or two possible today and tomorrow. Dry tonight with lighter winds and lows in the 60s.

CBS News Chicago

Partly sunny tomorrow, still cooler lakeside in the 70s. Gradually warming into the 80s again by Wednesday. Next weekend looks wet with rain both Saturday and Sunday.

CBS News Chicago

TODAY: CLOUDY START WITH SUN RETURNING, BREEZY. A SLIGHT RAIN CHANCE High: 73

TONIGHT: CLOUDS & STARS, MILD LOW: 67

TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF STRAY SHOWERS HIGH: 75

CBS News Chicago