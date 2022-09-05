Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler & Breezy

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Labor Day starts off gloomy, but the clouds clear out by afternoon as temperatures reach the 70s. 

A random shower or two possible today and tomorrow. Dry tonight with lighter winds and lows in the 60s.   

Partly sunny tomorrow, still cooler lakeside in the 70s. Gradually warming into the 80s again by Wednesday. Next weekend looks wet with rain both Saturday and Sunday. 

TODAY: CLOUDY START WITH SUN RETURNING, BREEZY. A SLIGHT RAIN CHANCE High: 73

TONIGHT: CLOUDS & STARS, MILD LOW: 67

TOMORROW: MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF STRAY SHOWERS HIGH: 75

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 4:18 AM

