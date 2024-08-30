As Chicago area restaurants prep for Labor Day weekend, high food prices still a concern

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Those grilling or feeding friends this holiday weekend are likely paying more this year than they did last Labor Day.

Prices are up for several summer cookout staples. CBS News Chicago wanted to know how local eateries are coping with higher prices for food.

It was a rare sight on Friday for the smoker at Soul & Smoke's Evanston kitchen to be empty, but that was only because the crew there finished their 2,000 pounds of meat for the day. They were still ready to reload at 8 p.m. that night.

With that much meat coming in and out of the joint, they can't afford to keep their eye off the price of meat.

The cost of nearly every Labor Day staple, meat, beer, and beans, was up anywhere from 3% to 10%, according to the CBS News price tracker. Potato chips were down 2%.

Ground beef, like many other meat options, is up nationwide, averaging $5.50 per pound this year, about 40 cents more than the same time last year.

The crew at Soul & Smoke said they have to pass some of those costs onto the customer, but they said people are understanding. They operate several locations and two food trucks.

Cooks put out between 400 and 500 pounds of meat on a regular day. They still expect to see output quadruple each day of the long weekend.

"It's nonstop from Friday all the way to, like, Monday night," said D'Andre Carter, chef and owner at Soul & Smoke. "It's going just to be able to keep up with demand."

When CBS News Chicago checked in with the owners of meat grocers Paulina Market, they said that they only change their prices roughly every 18 months, making more profit during some months over others. But, they said, things even out over the seasons.

Still, for them, nothing compares to the uncertainty they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Prices went up. Prices went down," said William Begale, owner of Paulina Market. "We changed our prices during the pandemic probably 10 times in a year and normally, it's one time every year-and-a-half. We try to keep the prices the same."

Both business owners said that price fluctuations are day-to-day concerns. Still, the Labor Day holiday is expected to bring strong business for them. Customers are willing to pay more for those special occasions.

The owners also said Labor Day weekend brings a boost, but Memorial Day and the Fourth of July are stronger. They're also already looking forward to the next big holiday for them: Thanksgiving.