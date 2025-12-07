La Rabida Children's Hospital patients participate in annual dress event

The halls of La Rabida Children's Hospital looked more like a fashion runway on Sunday.

The hospital, located at 6501 S. Promontory Dr., helped young patients get glammed up during their annual dress event.

The girls were given fashion tips and impromptu manicures before participating in a fashion show, with clothes provided by the Northside boutique Frankie's on the Park.

"It always amazes me how something as simple as a dress, how happy that can make a girl and we just love doing it," said Lisa Burk, owner of Frankie's on the Park.

"They get their nails painted, they get to choose how they dress as they do a fashion show, and get to walk away just feeling the joy of the season, the joy of the holidays, and just to be a kid for the day," said Mary Kruse, La Rabida Children's Hospital.

Sunday's event was the 17th year Frankie's teamed up with La Rabida for the event.