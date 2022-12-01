Watch CBS News
Local News

La Grange family's 3rd Joy Project light display collecting items for food pantries, organizations

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

La Grange family's 3rd Joy Project light display collecting items for food pantries, organizations
La Grange family's 3rd Joy Project light display collecting items for food pantries, organizations 04:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Holiday lights are now shining and there's always one house that goes all out every year. 

A family in La Grange is using their over-the-top holiday light display to light up their community with good will.

263128669-4583340221747056-2694953712993267729-n.jpg

Ingrid Kwak and her family are beginning their third annual Joy Project. This year, the family will collect donations for local food pantries, a local domestic violence shelter for women/children and a program that works to provide feminine products to teens in nearby high need areas.

You can give back by checking out their Facebook page and donate through an Amazon Wishlist. 

We want to thank you all for waking up early with us. We do have a link to your amazon wish list on our website ... Cbs chicago dot com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 5:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.