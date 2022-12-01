La Grange family's 3rd Joy Project light display collecting items for food pantries, organizations

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Holiday lights are now shining and there's always one house that goes all out every year.

A family in La Grange is using their over-the-top holiday light display to light up their community with good will.

Ingrid Kwak and her family are beginning their third annual Joy Project. This year, the family will collect donations for local food pantries, a local domestic violence shelter for women/children and a program that works to provide feminine products to teens in nearby high need areas.

You can give back by checking out their Facebook page and donate through an Amazon Wishlist.

We want to thank you all for waking up early with us. We do have a link to your amazon wish list on our website ... Cbs chicago dot com.