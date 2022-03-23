Watch CBS News

Kyle Hendricks struggles at start as Cubs, Mariners end Cactus League game in tie

/ CBS Chicago

PEORIA, Ariz. (CBS) -- Kyle Hendricks was on the mound Tuesday as the Cubs took on the Seattle Mariners in Cactus League play.

It was a rough start for Hendricks, who gave a leadoff single followed by back-to-back RBI doubles.

Hendricks went two innings and gave up two runs on five hits.

The game ended in a 5-5 tie.

First published on March 22, 2022 / 8:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.