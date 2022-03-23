Kyle Hendricks struggles at start as Cubs, Mariners end Cactus League game in tie
PEORIA, Ariz. (CBS) -- Kyle Hendricks was on the mound Tuesday as the Cubs took on the Seattle Mariners in Cactus League play.
It was a rough start for Hendricks, who gave a leadoff single followed by back-to-back RBI doubles.
Hendricks went two innings and gave up two runs on five hits.
The game ended in a 5-5 tie.
