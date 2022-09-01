Kitchen Possible partnering with local restaurants to empower kids

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago-based non-profit "Kitchen Possible" is partnering with 35 of some of Chicago's best restaurants to help fund their winter program.

Kitchen Possible teaches weekly cooking classes to kids ages 8 to 12 in underserved neighborhoods. The program aims to shape the way kids approach the world, all through the skills learned through cooking.

Some skills include patience, problem-solving, and knowing when to ask for help.