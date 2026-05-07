Indiana man charged with fleeing traffic stop with officers inside his van, jumping from vehicle on I-65

A man has been arrested on a slew of felony charges after jumping out of a moving van after fleeing a traffic stop while officers were inside his vehicle on Tuesday in northwest Indiana.

Just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a Lake County Sheriff's police officer pulled over a 1998 Chevrolet van that had been driving at 93 mph in a 70 mph zone on southbound Interstate 65.

The driver pulled over but refused to get out of the van, and an officer saw him try to hide a plastic bag of pills. When police tried to pull the driver out of the van, he drove off with two officers inside of the vehicle.

Police said he swerved through traffic and tried to hit two semi-trailer trucks, ignoring officers' commands to stop the van. He then opened the door and jumped out of the van while it was still moving.

One of the officers in the van was able to stop it on the shoulder near Lowell, where he got out of the fan and chased the driver, who was running north in the southbound lanes of I-65.

After the driver continued to ignore officers' orders to stop, an officer used a Taser to subdue him and he was taken into custody.

Kieth D. McCoy, of Indianapolis, has been charged with four counts of kidnapping, six counts of resisting police, four counts of criminal confinement, four counts of battery, two counts of dealing cocaine, one count of dealing a controlled substance, two counts of cocaine possession, two counts of marijuana possession, and one count of obstruction of justice.

At his initial court appearance on Thursday, a judge ordered him held until May 22, when his bail will be set at $240,000.

He is due back in court on May 13.