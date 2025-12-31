Kids and families celebrate New Year early in Lincoln Park

Some of the youngest people in Chicago rang in the new year early on Wednesday thanks to the Chicago Park District, before getting home just in time to take a nap.

At the Lincoln Park Cultural Center, children and parents celebrated a midday farewell to 2025 and welcome to 2026.

"We have dancing in one room, we have bouncy and crafts in the other, and playroom open downstairs," said the center's director, Sonya Malinowski.

With a photo station, sparkling beverages, and a dance floor, the popular annual event provides a family-friendly environment for a New Year's Eve party.

"It's great to have the energy, especially this time of year when things are a little gloomy outside, just have everybody come in and celebrate," Malinowski said.

Archie and his parents said they came last year, and are grateful for the daytime chance to celebrate New Year's.

"It's just a really great event to be able to celebrate with, you know, our kids and, you know, ring in the new year together," said his mother, Tia.

Just before noon came the countdown, complete with a balloon drop.

Events like this allow families to avoid any midnight madness and enjoy the rest of New Year's Eve feeling restful.

"It's perfect. It's like we can still be home for nap time," one mother said.

"These kids are going to nap well and party well and kind of wait for the ball drop to go into the new year," one father said.

"We're going to enjoy being home early and resting and relaxing now that all the energy is out," one mother named Samantha said.