CPD warn of more Kia vehicle thefts in Auburn Gresham

Police alert of more Kia vehicles stolen in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about the city-wide problem of Kia vehicles being stolen.

Over the past week, nine car owners in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood reported their vehicles were stolen.

They were all taken just blocks apart between Oct. 18 and 24. Incident dates and locations:

October 18, 2022, 7915 S. May St.

October 18, 2022, 7638 S. Carpenter St.

October 18, 2022, 7900 S. Throop St.

October 18, 2022, 7646 S. Morgan St.

October 20, 2022, 7654 S. Carpenter St.

October 21, 2022, 7653 S. Bishop St.

October 22, 2022, 7746 S. Ada St.

October 22, 2022, 1212 W. 78th St.

October 22, 2022, 7643 S. Carpenter St.

We recently told you Hyundai and Kia cars are easy to steal because their engines lack immobilizer systems that prevent cars from being started without the correct key.