CBS Sports' Kevin Harlan visits United Center for NCAA Tournament, looks back on calling preseason Bears games on CBS 2

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the biggest names in sports broadcasting was in town Friday for NCAA Tournament games at the United Center.

CBS Sports' Kevin Harlan, a longtime college basketball and NFL announcer, always likes returning to Chicago, where his brother lives and where he used to call Bears preseason games on CBS 2.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn talked with Harlan about his time with us, and what he enjoys most the madness of March. He asked Harlan what it was like to be in Chicago for the Sweet 16.

"It's terrific. I mean, this tournament for three weeks is so captivating – everybody's into it. The stories are endless," he said.

Harlan and Zahn were both in Pittsburgh when the Loyola Ramblers' season ended in disappointment as they lost to Ohio State in the round. Illini beat Chattanooga to make the second round, only to go on to lose to Houston.

But Harlan emphasized that the stories of the star players – Lucas Williamson for Loyola, Kofi Cockburn for Illinois – remain powerful.

"Everyone's got a great story, and it's fun to relay those stories on CBS during the tournament," Harlan said.

Harlan called Bears preseason games for CBS 2 for five years, and was joined by Walter Payton in calling those games for a couple of years in the late 1990s. Payton passed away on Nov. 21, 1999.

"I remember we would always go out for dinner during the preseason, but in that summer, he was not feeling great – and I remember that," Harlan said. "I also remember working with Mike Ditka and how he would come right from the golf course to the broadcast booth, and there was no changing clothes. He went right from the golf course, right to the booth. And there he was, with the cigar in one hand, and all of his greatness coming out in broadcasts."

Harlan also called a game with Dick Butkus, and got to call preseason games at Soldier Field before it underwent major renovations in the early 2000s. He also went to Champaign to call the 2002 preseason games while Soldier Field was being rebuilt.

For NFL games, Harlan switched to calling Green Bay Packers preseason games in 2003. He has also called preseason games for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders, and NFL Network.