Police searching for group wanted for damaging cars in Kenwood

Police are searching for a group wanted for damaging multiple cars in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said three people damaged the windows of several parking cars in the 4900 block of South Beach Drive between around 4:40 and 5 a.m. The group then fled the scene in a gray sedan.

Police said the group was wearing dark clothing and used objects to damage the cars, but did not specify what object.

It is not clear how many cars were damaged.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.