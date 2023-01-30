Two men charged with burglary after Kenwood high-rise fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There have now been arrests days after a high high-rise fire in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. Two Chicago men are charged with robbing residents of the very building that caught fire this week.

Anger Jose Pacheco Uzcategui, 20, and Jose Gamboa, 26, were in front of a judge Sunday on one felony count of residential burglary.

Details of when and what they are accused of stealing are still unclear.

More than 100 families were displaced and 133 units were impacted.

CBS 2's Chris Tye spoke with one resident who wonders if she was robbed, too, since she has not been allowed back inside.

The fire started by careless smoking. It claimed one life. Friends say it was a woman in her 80s who lived on the 15th floor.