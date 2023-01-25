6 people inured after fire spreads to at least 9 floors inside Kenwood high-rise

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters are responding to a fire at a high-rise building in Kenwood.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire spread to the15, 16 and 17th floors of the building, Harper Square Cooperative, located at 4850 Lake Park. The building has around 25 floors.

Ald. Sophia King is on the scene. She told CBS 2 the fire has spread to nine floors. She confirmed six people, including an elderly woman and a firefighter, were taken to the hospital and they are in good condition.

King said there are residents still in the building, but first responders say they are in good condition. Those residents will evacuate when the fire is contained.

Flames, heavy smoke and debris can be seen coming from a windows. As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the fire is spreading vertically.

4850 lake park 2 11 high rise with injuries pic.twitter.com/jMbDKEtj8h — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 25, 2023

CFD confirmed injuries have been reported. It is not clear how many people are injured.

This is a developing story.