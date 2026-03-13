Man wanted in Kenosha, Wisconsin sexual assault was arrested in 2019 for same crime while principal in Zion

A man previously charged with sexual assault while serving as a principal in Zion, Illinois, in 2019 is wanted in another sexual assault in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kenosha said they were first notified of the alleged sex assault on Feb. 21. Police said they have probable cause to arrest Curtiss W. Tolefree Jr. for second-degree assault and are asking for the public's help locating him.

He is accused of having sexual contact with a "person who suffers from a mental illness or deficiency."

Curtiss Tolefree

Tolefree is described as a Black male, approximately 6 ft. tall, about 245 lbs., who is bald with brown eyes. Police said he is a resident of Kenosha and has ties to the community there.

Anyone with information about Tolefree is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5269 or 911.

Elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault

In 2019, Tolefree was charged with sexually assaulting a student more than 10 years ago while he worked in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to court records, Curtiss Tolefree Jr., 42, was charged with three counts of felony sex assault by school staff and two misdemeanor counts of exposing genitals to a child.

Tolefree was the principal of Beulah Park Elementary in Zion. He was placed on administrative leave after he was charged.