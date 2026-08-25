Kennedy-King College offering midwife program addressing health disparities impacting Black communities

A new midwife program at Kennedy-King College aims to address and reduce the Black maternal mortality rate.

The college and the "Back Midwifery Collective" are teaming up on a new associate degree program.

It focuses on licensed, certified professional midwifery and will honor generations of Black midwives who have played an important role in caring for mothers and babies.

It's designed to expand culturally responsive care and address maternal and infant health disparities affecting Black communities.

The first class is set to begin in the spring of 2027.