Kennedy Expressway Ohio Street ramp opening delayed when car drives onto fresh concrete

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the reopening of the Ohio Street ramp on the Kennedy Expressway has been delayed.

IDOT said a car drove into the work zone and onto freshly poured concrete, damaging the concrete and pushing back the reopening of the outbound ramp by about a week.

The third and final phase of the Kennedy Construction Project began in March. While this phase is running ahead of schedule by about a month, according to officials, the whole project isn't set to be completed until Thanksgiving.

On June 5, the Division Street and Ontario Street on-ramps to the outbound Kennedy closed for about two weeks.

On Monday, June 9, the outbound Kennedy off-ramps North and Fullerton avenues will close for about two weeks.

The Ogden Avenue on-ramp to the outbound Kennedy is currently closed, as is the on-ramp at Armitage Avenue. They are expected to reopen the week of June 9.

The Ohio Street ramp was also on track to reopen next week until the concrete was damaged.

"Reminder: Follow posted signs and stay alert in work zones—your attention keeps everyone safe," IDOT wrote on their social media.