Kennedy Expressway Construction Changes: Here's what you need to know

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you drive the Kennedy Expressway, be prepared for a few changes on the road.

Crews will be moving construction work on the inbound lanes and this means a new traffic configuration. The change is planned to be in place Wednesday morning, just in time for rush hour.

Currently, the two left local inbound lanes are closed for construction. But they're reopening, as crews shift their focus. So that means the two right local lanes will close Tuesday night.

This is between Ashland Avenue and Lake Street. The remainder of the work zone will shift by early August.

The express lanes will remain in the inbound direction. But drivers won't be able to get off until Ohio Street.

Work on the inbound lanes is expected to be finished in the fall.

