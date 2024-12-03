Kendrick Lamar, SZA bringing Grand National Tour to Chicago's Soldier Field in June

What led to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud? What led to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud? 02:50

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hip-hop royalty Kendrick Lamar, on the heels of dropping his surprise album "GNX," announced Tuesday morning dates for his forthcoming Grand National Tour, which will include a summer stop in Chicago.

The 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist will be joined by R&B singer-songwriter SZA, whose album "SOS" was listed by many critics as being among last year's best and was among the nominees for the Album of the Year Grammy Award.

The tour, which will kick off in Minneapolis April 19, will arrive in the Chicago area June 6. The two will perform at Soldier Field.

The presale begins Wednesday; the general public can buy tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket pricing tiers have not yet been announced.

Lamar is setting up a busy 2025 for himself, as he's also tapped to perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. He previously participated in a Super Bowl halftime show back in 2022, when he joined a "history of hip-hop" ensemble that also included Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent.

Lamar made waves this year with his hit "Not Like Us," stemming from a widely-publicized musical feud with fellow hip-hop star Drake. "Not Like Us" is nominated for this year's Grammy Awards for record of the year and song of the year.

Meanwhile, Drake has accused streaming service Spotify and Universal Music Group of conspiring to inflate the stream figures for "Not Like Us," which now has over 900 million streams on Spotify, according to the service.

Kendrick Lamar also headlined Chicago's Lollapalooza in 2023.