Lollapalooza 2023: Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The weekend is getting an early start as Lollapalooza taking over Grant Park starting Thursday.

The music festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Odesza and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the artists headlining the festival this year.

Billie Eilish and Karol G will be the headliners on Thursday. Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 will headline on Friday, Aug. 4. Odesza and Tomorrow X Together are the headliners on Saturday, Aug 5. Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey headline on Sunday, Aug. 6.

You can find the full 2023 lineup here.

Street closures are underway for the festival. Balbo and Jackson were closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Saturday. The area around Columbus and Roosevelt closed earlier in the week.

Streets will stay closed through Monday for clean-up.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, the city expects an economic boost this weekend as Lollapalooza returns.

Over the last 12 years, more than 22,000 jobs have been created or supported because of Lollapalooza, and with a now new 10-year commitment the festival surely will continue to be a boost for the city.

Hotel bookings are also expected to soar this weekend.