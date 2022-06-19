Kendall County Sheriff's Office trying to identify body found in Fox River

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Investigators in Kendall County are trying to identifty a body found in the Fox River.

Fishermen in the area called for help after discovering the body around 6 a.m. Saturday off Route 25 and Bereman Road in Oswego Township.

So far, no information about the person is available, including an approximate age or cause of death or how long the person may have been in the river.

The sheriff's office is only calling it an active investigation.