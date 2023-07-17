Kayaker rescued 3 miles offshore in Lake Michigan near Wisconsin state line

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Firefighters rescued a kayaker who ran into trouble, and ended up clinging to his boat about 3 miles offshore on Lake Michigan in far north suburban Winthrop Harbor on Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Winthrop Harbor Fire Department responded to a call of a person injured near the boat launch at North Point Marina, less than a mile from the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

When firefighters and an ambulance arrived, crews learned a kayaker was in distress offshore. Two off-duty harbor workers who were already at the marina launched a rescue boat, and additional boats and divers from Illinois and Wisconsin were brought in for assistance.

After pinging the kayaker's phone, a boat found the stranded kayaker about 3 miles east of North Point Marina. He was in the water wearing a personal flotation device, and holding onto his kayak.

Crews were able to pull him out of the water and bring him to shore, where paramedics evaluated him and released him with no injuries.