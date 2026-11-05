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Katseye concert in Chicago at United Center canceled because member is sick

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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The United Center announced Thursday that the Katseye concert in Chicago Thursday night has been postponed because of illness.

In an Instagram post, the United Center wrote that the concert has been postponed because one of their members, Megan, is sick.

Fans are asked not to go to the Untied Center because doors will not open for the show at all. They apologized for the inconvenience.

Fans should hold onto their tickets, which will remain valid for the new tour date. That includes VIP packages and soundcheck upgrades.

The new date has not yet been announced. If you can't make the concert when it is, refunds will be issued to original payment methods.

Katseye has not posted anything on their social media as of this writing. 

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